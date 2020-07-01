Boys & Girls Club latest to remove Marge Schott’s name

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati is removing Marge Schott’s name from its Covington location.
The decision came down Wednesday from the club’s board of directors, according to a release issued Wednesday evening.
Since 2001, the Covington location has been known as the Marge Schott-Unnewehr Boys and Girls Club, the release says.
It adds the Marge and Charles J. Schott Foundation has been “a significant donor to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, allowing us to serve and positively impact the lives of underprivileged youth in our community.”
But Schott’s legacy of prejudice proved too much for the board.
“As we have been given the opportunity to reflect,” the club said, “we realize the appropriate thing for us to do is remove the name.”
Schott, a Cincinnati native, became the owner of the Reds in 1984. She was banned from managing the team from 1996 through 1998 after making statements endorsing former Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler. During her tenure as owner, Schott made slurs toward African-Americans, Jews and persons of Japanese descent.
Schott agreed to sell her controlling interest in the Reds in 1999. She died in 2004.
In recent weeks her name has also been stripped from two buildings at St. Ursala Academy and the baseball stadium at the University of Cincinnati.
The foundation’s response to each instance has been the same statement. It is provided in full below:
“Over the past few weeks, there has been public discussion about major financial gifts with naming rights from the Marge & Charles J. Schott Foundation to community organizations as it relates to the current conversation around racial equality.
“While we cannot make excuses for the rhetoric made by Mrs. Schott decades ago, we can ask you to learn from Mrs. Schott’s mistakes as well as her great love for Cincinnati.
“We appreciate what these great organizations bring to Cincinnati and we fully support the decisions made by the organizations who have received grants from the Foundation.
“We will continue to support the Cincinnati community and the important work of our charities and non-profits.”
