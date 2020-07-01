Butler County to offer pop-up COVID-19 testing Thursday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A new pop-up testing location in Butler County will offer another option for people who want to get checked for COVID-19.
Primary Health Solutions will offer tests on Thursday, July 2, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Aldi on the corner of Patterson Boulevard and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield.
No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to individuals. You must bring a driver’s license or ID and insurance card, although a news release from the Butler County General Health District says uninsured patients are welcome.
If you have questions, call (513) 454-1111.
27% of all new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county have occurred in the 45014 zip code; specifically in the southern part of Fairfield, the BCGHD news release said.
Officials with the BCGHD say Fairfield ranks as the hardest-hit community in Butler County, with 349 cases as of June 24.
They say, unlike other counties that have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, Butler County’s increase has been gradual.
“However, when it comes to public health trends, what happens in Cincinnati or Dayton typically occurs in Butler County within a short period,” Health Commissioner for the BCGHD Jennifer Bailer said.
Bailer says anyone who is experiencing symptoms, or who may have been exposed to COVID-19, is encouraged to get tested.
Other testing options in Butler County include:
- Primary Health Solutions
- Fairfield, Middletown and Dayton locations
- Urgent care
- Liberty Urgent Care - Liberty Township and West Chester locations
- Urgent Care of Fairfield
- West Chester Urgent Care, LLC
- Dixie Urgent Care
- McCullough-Hyde Urgent Care - Ross and Oxford locations
- Kroger, Little Clinic
- Fairfield, Liberty Township and West Chester locations
- Walmart
- Rite Aid
- CVS, Minute Clinic
- West Chester location
