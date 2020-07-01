Butler County to offer pop-up COVID-19 testing Thursday

A new pop-up testing location will be available Thursday, July 2 in Butler County (Source: WIS)
July 1, 2020

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A new pop-up testing location in Butler County will offer another option for people who want to get checked for COVID-19.

Primary Health Solutions will offer tests on Thursday, July 2, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Aldi on the corner of Patterson Boulevard and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield.

No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to individuals. You must bring a driver’s license or ID and insurance card, although a news release from the Butler County General Health District says uninsured patients are welcome.

If you have questions, call (513) 454-1111.

27% of all new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county have occurred in the 45014 zip code; specifically in the southern part of Fairfield, the BCGHD news release said.

Officials with the BCGHD say Fairfield ranks as the hardest-hit community in Butler County, with 349 cases as of June 24.

They say, unlike other counties that have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, Butler County’s increase has been gradual.

“However, when it comes to public health trends, what happens in Cincinnati or Dayton typically occurs in Butler County within a short period,” Health Commissioner for the BCGHD Jennifer Bailer said.

Bailer says anyone who is experiencing symptoms, or who may have been exposed to COVID-19, is encouraged to get tested.

Other testing options in Butler County include:

  • Primary Health Solutions
    • Fairfield, Middletown and Dayton locations
  • Urgent care
    • Liberty Urgent Care - Liberty Township and West Chester locations
    • Urgent Care of Fairfield
    • West Chester Urgent Care, LLC
    • Dixie Urgent Care
    • McCullough-Hyde Urgent Care - Ross and Oxford locations
  • Kroger, Little Clinic
    • Fairfield, Liberty Township and West Chester locations
  • Walmart
  • Rite Aid
  • CVS, Minute Clinic
    • West Chester location

