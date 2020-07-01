Christmas in July brings winter wonderland during summer

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - You can get a jumpstart on the holiday season right now with a special event this month.
From now until July 31, EnterTRAINment Junction’s Christmas in July is giving kids the chance to talk with Santa.
Santa is doing mid-term checks to see which boys and girls will be on the naughty or nice list this Christmas.
With a snowy winter wonderland, reindeer stables, animated elves’ workshop and Mrs. Claus’ old-fashioned Kitchen all set up, this July looks a lot like December.
You can stop by EnterTRAINment Junction Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
