Cincinnati Museum Center debuts new exhibits for reopening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Guests returning to Cincinnati Museum Center will see new exhibits when it reopens on July 17.
They are debuting two brand new permanent exhibits in its Cincinnati History Museum, plus two free featured exhibitions.
The Cincinnati History Museum reopens with two new exhibits – ‘Shaping Our City’ and ‘You Are Here.'
CMC says ‘Shaping Our City’ explores how rivers, rails and roads have shaped and defined our region over the centuries and ‘You Are Here’ shares stories of Cincinnati’s people, places, traditions and struggles.
The Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater will also reopen July 17.
Theater capacity has been reduced to 60 per show, about 25% of its capacity.
All CMC staff and volunteers will be wearing face masks upon reopening and are asking guests to do the same.
“We are doing our part to create a safe, clean environment for our staff and guests and we’re asking everyone to please experience our museum responsibly,” Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center said in a news release. “The community makes our museum and we need our community to help ensure it remains a safe space for everyone.”
The Cave and Science Interactives Gallery in the Museum of Natural History & Science and the entire Duke Energy Children’s Museum will remain closed.
Advanced tickets are on sale now.
