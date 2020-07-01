Coney Island to reopen slides, water playgrounds, paddleboats for Independence Day weekend

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Coney Island announced it will reopen its Twister water slides, Typhoon Tower Splashground and Storybook Paddleboats beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
The aquatic entertainment park is also extending its hours Fruday until 10:30 p.m.
The night will conclude with the Reds White and Blue drive-in fireworks presented by the Cincinnati Reds and PNC Bank.
Its Sunlite Pool, the largest circulating pool in the U.S., and Cannonball Cove are open now.
Due to capacity limitations, the park says daily tickets must be purchased in advance here.
“We’re excited to open our water playground, slides and paddleboats in time for the Independence Day weekend,” Coney Island President Rob Schutter said.
“You can race down more than a quarter mile of water slides, get drenched by more than 70 fun spray stations in our Splashground, brave the world’s largest erupting hydrostorm tower, glide across Lake Como on Storybook Paddleboats, swim in the nation’s largest recirculating pool and end your day with the Reds White & Blue Fireworks.”
