Dozens of food delivery vehicle thefts being investigated by CPD

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 30 vehicle thefts have recently been reported, but according to the Cincinnati Police Department, most of these thefts have one thing in common.
As of Tuesday, CPD said they are investigating at least 32 reports of car thefts and it seems to be a trend in the Clifton area at this time.
Streets like West Calhoun, West Clifton Avenue, and West McMillian have all been targeted, according to the police reports.
The reoccurring theme in a lot of these cases, according to CPD, the vehicles are used for food delivery.
“The common dominator is keys were left in the cars and they were delivering food products to people,” said CPD Sgt. Eric Franz.
Reports show these thefts started right around the beginning of June.
Some of the victims have been lucky enough to find their vehicles, but some not so much.
Sgt. Franz said investigators are reviewing security video and talking with any possible witnesses to try and get to the bottom of these thefts.
“The investigators are reviewing the street camera footage, they are talking to witnesses,” said Sgt. Franz. “The cars have been popping up in different places around town if it is the same person, they are dropping it off in different locations.”
These car thefts are avoidable and as Sgt. Franz points out, there are certain procedures delivery drivers should be doing.
“So we are asking if you are a delivery car driver delivering any kind of food product, take your keys out of the ignition, don’t leave your car idling, go make your delivery and come back and then put your keys in the car,” explained Sgt. Franz.
CPD tells FOX19 NOW they think thieves are likely targeting this area because of all the food options here and it is a high traffic area.
If you have any information that could help police solve this investigation call CPD.
