City of Dayton adopts mask mandate as county sees spike in COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio, Ohio (FOX19) - The Dayton City Commission unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday requiring face coverings.
The ordinance, which can be read in full here, mandates coverings in enclosed spaces beginning Friday at 8 a.m. Exemptions exist for individuals with medical conditions, mental health conditions or a developmental disability.
Coverings are not be required outside unless six feet of social distancing is not practical, but they will be required in lines outside places of business.
If someone does not comply, police may issue a civil fine to the individual.
The ordinance comes as Montgomery County, which wholly contains the city of Dayton, experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine often mentions Montgomery County and Hamilton County in the same breath when discussing ‘worrisome’ positivity rates and reproduction ratios across Ohio.
“I know that no one is excited about wearing a mask,” Whaley tweeted Wednesday evening prior to the commission meeting. “I know that wearing a mask is uncomfortable. I know that, unfortunately, wearing a mask has become a political flash point.
“But I also know that masks save lives. Masks are incredibly effective in reducing the spread of the virus. Masks are a small sacrifice that we can all make to take care of one another AND to keep our businesses open as we continue to weather this storm.”
Dewine issued a statement Wednesday in support of the measure:
“It’s an appropriate and welcome response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in their area. Masks are recommended by the CDC and medical professionals to help protect other people. Wearing a mask will allow us to help keep businesses open and help prevent further spikes. I encourage other communities to consider following Dayton’s lead.”
Cincinnati City Council member Chris Seelbach tweeted his support of a similar measure in Cincinnati Wednesday evening.
