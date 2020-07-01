Fire, EMS officials remind parents to not leave kids inside parked cars

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With a stretch of 90-plus degree days in the forecast surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, fire and EMS officials are reminding parents to not leave kids inside parked vehicles.
Hundreds of young kids are left sitting in their car seats each year as parents rush out to work, stores, or appointments, said the Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS.
It only takes a few minutes for temperatures to reach 120 degrees inside cars that are parked in the sun with the windows up, the department explained.
Temperatures that high cause a severe strain on a kid’s respiratory system, which leads to possible heatstroke and a suffocating death, according to the Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS.
So, before you walk away from your vehicle, you should “Park. Look and Lock,” the department said.
