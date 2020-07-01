Humidity is Starting to Drop Off

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today’s low temperature was 68° and the high topped out at 90°. This is the only the 4th time this season the high temperature has reached 90° or higher.
The very humid air over the area is beginning to move to the southwest and the humidity is slowy dropping. As a result tomorrow will be warm but not as humid. Once again this evening a few thunderstorms developed but only a few locations got rain.
Thursday through Monday the very humid conditions will ease a bit but return Tuesday. So while we are looking for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s from tomorrow through the weekend, with moderate humidity it will not feel oppressive.
By Thursday afternoon the humidity will drop a bit and with the less humid air comes a dry afternoon and evening.
Weather models that forecast two weeks ahead are saying that it will be hot and at times humid with high temps each day close to 90° through the middle of July.
