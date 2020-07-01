3 members of City Council show support for mask mandate, 1 dissents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After Dayton’s City Commission passed an ordinance Wednesday requiring masks in enclosed spaces, three members of Cincinnati’s City Council have expressed support for a similar measure.
Council members P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman and Chris Seelbach each tweeted Wednesday evening statements backing a mask requirement.
Both Dayton’s ordinance and Cincinnati’s would-be attempt come as COVID-19 cases are surging in the region. Cincinnati tallied its highest number of new cases ever Wednesday with 107, according to council member Greg Landsman.
Meanwhile, Hamilton and Montgomery counties have become focal points of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s warnings about surging cases of the virus statewide.
Masks are pivotal to stopping that surge, Landsman argues.
“If everyone wears a mask, we can stop the spread of COVID, save lives, keep our economy open, and let our children go back to school,” he tweeted Wednesday.
Seelbach wrote: “A month ago Ohio saw 400 new positive cases/day. Yesterday, we saw over 1,000 in a single day. Hopeful Mayor, under the emergency declaration, will issue mandatory masks in public.
“If that doesn’t happen, I’ll work with my colleagues to call a special session of Council next week to introduce and pass legislation to require masks in Cincinnati.”
Council member Jeff Pastor dissented, writing:
“Mandating masks is one step too far. I will strongly oppose any ordinance requiring citizens to wear mask. Private business and entry into government buildings requiring masks, cool. Times are getting crazier by the day.”
Later he wrote: “In a free society, we must resist the nanny state!”
Pastor also wrote in reply to Landsman’s statement of support for the measure: “And what punishment do you want to impose on someone enjoying a public park without a mask?”
Dayton’s ordinance does not require masks in outdoor settings where social distancing is practical. It lists a civil fine as a possible recourse for police if called to a place of business where an individual is noncompliant.
Landsman was careful to say a Cincinnati mask ordinance could follow suit:
“Data suggests that the spike in new cases are mostly being traced back to indoor situations where people weren’t wearing masks and not properly distanced. So if you’re outside, socially distanced? Perhaps nothing. The requirement should be data-based for sure.”
Sittenfeld also issued important caveats. In his statement of support, he wrote:
“I support a requirement at the local level, *so long as* it’s implemented equitably. Masks should be made available, especially to low-income residents (this cannot be another example of criminalizing poverty) ... .there will clearly need to be some exceptions, such as people with respiratory issues; small businesses should not be liable when an individual customer was in the wrong, etc.”
