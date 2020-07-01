More rain and thunder chances today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -In the very humid air over the area a few thunderstorms could develop with heavy downpours once again this afternoon. While severe thunderstorm chances are low, brief, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning will occur.
Warm and muggy air will dominate the weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area through Wednesday with a slight break in the humidity Thursday through Sunday. Very humid conditions return Monday. So while we are looking for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s into the lower 90s from Thursday through the weekend, with moderate humidity it will not feel oppressive.
Showers could be widespread into this evening as a weak front heads south across the region. By Thursday even though the air is quite warm lower humidity means more comfortable than that of late.
