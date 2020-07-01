Muggy This Evening and Overnight - A Skosh Less Humid Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The very humid air over the area will slowly push to the southwest this evening and overnight resulting is a warm and humid but not oppressive day Thursday. Once again this evening a few thunderstorms could develop in the FOX19 NOW viewing area with heavy downpours but they will be much more rare than Tuesday. And just like Tuesday they will remain below severe thunderstorm thresholds with brief, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning.
Thursday through Monday the very humid conditions will ease a bit but return Tuesday. So while we are looking for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s from tomorrow through the weekend, with moderate humidity it will not feel oppressive.
By Thursday afternoon the humidity will drop a bit and with the less humid air comes a dry afternoon and evening.
Weather models that forecast two weeks ahead are saying that it will be hot and at times humid with high temps each day close to 90° through the middle of July.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.