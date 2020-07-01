Muggy This Evening and Overnight - A Skosh Less Humid Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The very humid air over the area will slowly push to the southwest this evening and overnight resulting is a warm and humid but not oppressive day Thursday. Once again this evening a few thunderstorms could develop in the FOX19 NOW viewing area with heavy downpours but they will be much more rare than Tuesday. And just like Tuesday they will remain below severe thunderstorm thresholds with brief, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning.