Multiple injured in Franklin Co., Indiana barn fire

Franklin County, Ind. (FOX19) - Multiple people were injured in a barn fire in Brookville Tuesday night.
According to Indiana State Police, the fire broke out in the 1200 block of Whitcomb Road in Franklin County around 7:30 p.m.
They said there may have been some type of explosion.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Indiana Homeland Security is investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
