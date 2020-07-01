Ohio reports largest case spike since April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the state’s highest number of reported cases in a day since it reported statewide prison test results in the middle of April.
The report includes lab-confirmed and probable cases, which factor in anti-body tests, according to an ODH spokesperson.
A total of 52,865 cases have been reported in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to AP, data shows that over the past two weeks the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 402, an increase of nearly 99%.
The state’s positivity rate, reported on a two-day delay, is holding steady at around 5 percent.
Johns Hopkins University, which publishes updated state-level positivity rates daily, confirms Ohio’s positivity rate is plateauing at around 5 percent after climbing from 3.5 percent in the third week of June.
States seeking to control the pandemic should strive for a positivity rate below 3 percent, according to the White House’s roadmap.
The state’s hospitalization metrics are worth watching. After bottoming-out at 512 Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 20, the state is now back up to 724 hospitalizations.
ICU admissions similarly bottomed-out at 201 on June 21 but are back up to 244 Wednesday, ODH reports.
Hospitalization date can lag virus onset date, and ICU admissions date can lag hospitalization date.
The ODH also reported 13 new deaths Wednesday, a figure that’s below the state’s 21-day reporting average of 20 deaths per day.
A total of 2,876 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.
