Owner says puppy taken from Camp Washington home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Camp Washington man says he wants his puppy back after a car was caught on camera letting the puppy in the car and driving off.
Police are investigating, but Rich Borthwick says the person who drove off might not have known the puppy was his.
“Definitely missing my puppy, thinking I need to get him back,” Borthwick told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday.
Borthwick says he took four of his five dogs out to play in the grass Monday morning. Then Marcus, the pup, wandered behind as he was bringing the other dogs back in.
“And the puppy took an extra long time coming back in, and I got the other dogs in...” explained Borthwick.
When he came out looking for Marcus, he was gone.
Borthwick looked on his security camera and says he saw a white car pulled up, open the door to let Marcus in and then drove away.
”Not having that little fluff ball.... you don’t even know... but maybe you do,” Borthwick said.
When asked what he would say to the person who took his dog, Borthwick responded, “Please bring my puppy back, because there probably is some uncertainty with that person if he was left roadside. You know what I mean?”
Cincinnati Police District 3 are investigating the case.
If you have seen Marcus you’re asked to call District 3 at 513-263-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to a shelter to see if Marcus was brought there by mistake. They are checking to see if intake staff has seen him.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.