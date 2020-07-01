Police make arrest in Spring Grove Village double-homicide

Michael Glover (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
July 1, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 7:46 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police announced an arrest Wednesday evening in connection with deaths of two men in a double-shooting near Winton Place Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Glover, 25, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with assistance from CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Squard.

Glover is charged with the murders of 24-year-old Leontae Johnson and 24-year-old Choya Elmer.

District 5 officers responded to the scene in the 5000 block of Spring Grove Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to CPD. They found both Elmer and Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced both dead at the scene.

