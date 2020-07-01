Police make arrest in Spring Grove Village double-homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police announced an arrest Wednesday evening in connection with deaths of two men in a double-shooting near Winton Place Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Glover, 25, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with assistance from CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Squard.
Glover is charged with the murders of 24-year-old Leontae Johnson and 24-year-old Choya Elmer.
District 5 officers responded to the scene in the 5000 block of Spring Grove Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to CPD. They found both Elmer and Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced both dead at the scene.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.