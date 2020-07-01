Police searching for suspect after woman shot in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot twice early Wednesday.
A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 6:30 a.m. inside of a home in the 3900 block of Huntington Avenue, according to a news release from Covington Police Captain Justin Wietholter.
Police said the shooting happened during an altercation inside the home between the victim and the suspect.
The suspect left the scene before police were able to get to the home, Cpt. Wietholter said in the release.
The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.
Anyone with information about this shooting or the suspect is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.
