Prison sentence for man who exposed himself at Warren Co. Graeter’s

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State man will spend the next year behind bars after he pleaded guilty to exposing himself to two underage teenage girls.
The incident happened Dec. 28, 2019, at the Graeter’s store in Deerfield Township.
According to the police report, Robert Cost, 60, sat facing the girls, then put his hands down the front of his shorts appearing to adjust himself. Next, he pulled up his shorts and fully exposed himself, the report states.
Cost was arrested the following week. He pleaded guilty to public indecency at the end of April.
Court records show Cost had previously been convicted of indecent exposure three times before, in West Chester, Florence, and Sharonville.
Wednesday morning a Warren County judge sentenced Cost to 12 months in prison.
