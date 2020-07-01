Reds, White & Blue delivering free drive-in fireworks show at Coney Island

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You can celebrate the Fourth of July a day early at the Reds, White and Blue drive-in fireworks show this Friday at Coney Island.
Guests can watch the fireworks light up the night sky without having to leave their vehicles.
“Fireworks Fridays are always one of the most popular events at the ballpark and we are partnering with PNC Bank to provide that same fun and energy through a spectacular show at Coney Island to kick off Independence Day weekend,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President & COO.
Gates to Coney Island’s West Parking Lot will open at 8:30 p.m. with the show starting at 10 p.m.
The show is expected to be full and officials said parking will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Tickets are free, but there is only a limited number available.
To claim your ticket click here.
Tickets will be delivered digitally through the MLB Ballpark app, which is available to download for free in your phone’s app store.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the start of our Independence Day weekend with the oldest team in Major League Baseball,” said Kay Geiger, PNC regional president for Cincinnati. “As we anxiously await the start of the season, we look forward to being a part of a fun evening, while following safety and social distancing measures.”
Those attending the show will have to follow Coney Island park rules and CDC, state and local guidelines for social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.