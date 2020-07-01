VIDEO: Bear spotted on UK’s campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/FOX19) - A bear that has been moving around Lexington has now made its way to the University of Kentucky’s campus.
Check it out this video from UK Police:
The bear was spotted in front of the Kentucky Clinic, close to UK Hospital.
UK Police say this video was shot early Wednesday, but Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says it’s been aware of this bear in Lexington for weeks.
Wildlife officials say they’re going to let the bear be unless it becomes threatening.
They’re urging people not to feed the bear.
