Indiana pivots to stage 4.5 of reopening plane before moving forward

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana is pivoting to stage 4.5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plane due to a few factors surrounding coronavirus increases.
This stage will put a momentary pause on increasing capacity for restaurant dining rooms, bars, and entertainment venues.
Just because capacity increases are on pause, Gov. Holcomb said they won’t make business decrease the current allowed capacity.
The governor said on Wednesday this stage was implemented because of two reasons:
- The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased during the past week.
- There has been an increase in the daily positive rate.
Patients hospitalized with the coronavirus were at 961 on June 2 and 595 on June 26, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
By July 1, coronavirus hospitalizations were up to 668, the ISDH’s data shows.
With the Fourth of July holiday upcoming, Gov. Holcomb said he is giving the “green light” for most outdoor activities like parades.
He said outdoor events can go ahead but people should keep their social distance and “mask up.”
Stage 4.5 will start on the Fourth of July and go through July 17, according to the governor.
371 new coronavirus cases were reported by the state health department on Wednesday.
These new numbers bring Indiana’s total number of cases to 45,952.
A total of 2,456 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus after the ISDH reported another eight deaths on Wednesday.
489,716 people in Indiana have been tested for the coronavirus.
