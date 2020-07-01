Hamilton Co. continues to see spike in COVID-19 cases, commissioner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the spike of COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County is continuing. There have been 912 new cases since last Wednesday.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 5,010 cases and 198 deaths.
In Hamilton County, the top three zip codes are 45231, 45240, 45238.
There is an increase in community spread cases among young people in those zip codes, Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said.
“There’s no letting up if we want to stay safe and open,” Driehaus said.
She said she’s often asked if businesses will close again and says the community needs to work together to help keep them open.
The county is working with the Ohio National Guard to put additional testing sites in the hardest-hit areas.
You can go to the following sites for free testing:
- July 1: Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 680 West Sharon Road
- July 2: Walmart, 1143 Smiley Road
- July 6: Lifespring Church, 1373 Galbraith Road
Kesterman said to be patient as the lines have ranged from 1.5 to 2 hours.
“Even if you get a negative test result, if in a week you feel sick, you need to stay home,” he said.
Presiding Judge Charles Kubicki Jr. said jury trials will resume July 13.
“We have been able to come up with creative ideas to ensure the safety of the jury,” he said.
He’s asking everyone to wear masks, even the jury, continue 6′ social distancing and use the hand sanitizer provided at the courthouse.
If you are selected for jury and have a health concern, notify the court to let them know about your concern.
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that the state remains concerned about Hamilton County amid the spike in coronavirus cases.
According to DeWine, at the end of May and into early June, Hamilton County was holding steady at an average of 30 cases per day per 100,000 population. As of this past week, the average new cases per day increased to approximately 100 cases per 100,000.
In one week’s time, doctor visits in the county nearly doubled from 40 to 78 visits per day.
“Due to the delayed diagnosis, these numbers may continue to grow for this reporting period. By reviewing other healthcare indicators, we can see that this is not solely because of increased testing,” he said.
