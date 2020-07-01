10-year-old girl missing from Colerain Township, police say

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 10-year-old girl has been reported missing from Colerain Township, according to Colerain Township police.
Police say Tori Watkins was last seen in the parking lot of the Walmart at 8451 Colerain Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
She was last seen wearing black jeans, black flip flips and a t-shirt with ‘NIKE’ written on it several dozen times in white lettering.
If you have any information you’re urged to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at (513) 385-7504.
