Dick’s employee fired after Black man says he was denied entry to Mason store

“We do not tolerate racism of any kind, and the way we treated Mr. Hearn was unacceptable. We have apologized to Mr. Hearn for what happened and extend our deepest apologies to his entire family. We have conducted an internal investigation and terminated all employees involved. We also closed our Mason store today to conduct bias training for the remaining employees and reinforce that we have zero tolerance for any racist behavior. We are committed to ensuring every customer – in all of our stores -- is treated with respect and this type of incident does not happen again.”