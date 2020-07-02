Looks Like a Heat Wave - It May Last into the Middle of July

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The very humid air that was over the area at the beginning of the weeh has been pushed southwestward and even though you can feel the humidity out there is is more comfortable than Monday and Tuesday. As a result tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be hot but with moderate humidity. Through the 4th of July weekend it will be hot with high temperatures in the 90s and t he heat index just a bit hotter. The heat index Monday will be in the upper 90s.