Man arrested in fatal Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department said one person has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man in Westwood.
CPD said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Cavanaugh Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
First responders found Aliczay Hutchinson, 23, dead at the scene.
The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit arrested Jaquan Price, 23, and charged him with murder for the death of Hutchinson.
The Homicide Unit is investigating.
If you have information, you’re urged to contact CPD at 513.352.3542.
