Miami student urging school to address alleged use of n-word by fellow student

“In recent weeks we’ve been alerted to racist, prejudicial, and hateful statements made by Miami students on social media — they are reprehensible. Miami is galvanizing to make systemic change, but it will not happen overnight. Now and in the future, we stand united against attempts to degrade others. We reject bigotry, racism, and hatred. Miami also has an additional responsibility. We will take every action in our power to educate students to learn to live and work fully, fairly, and authentically with people of different races, cultures, and backgrounds. Because Black Lives Matter, and we must be better than this.”