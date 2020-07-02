Ohio jobless claims decline for ninth straight week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More signs that Ohioans are heading back to work as weekly claims for unemployment benefits are down for the ninth straight week, state officials said Thursday.
Those who remain jobless filed 332,681 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April, according to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services.
In addition, for the week ending June 27, ODJFS reported 35,623 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Deptartment of Labor.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 15 weeks (1,430,807) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years, they said.
Over the last 15 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $4.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 728,000 Ohioans, according to the state.
Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending, they report.
All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits, and any processing delays will not reduce the amount received.
To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, go to jfs.ohio.gov/county or visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the icon for OhioMeansJobs centers.
