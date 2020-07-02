Over 1,000 Ohioans send ‘thank you’ card to former ODH Director Dr. Acton for leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 1,000 Ohio residents signed and submitted a digital “thank you” card for former Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s help during the coronavirus crisis.
The card reads:
A list of everyone who added their names to the online card as well as a map displaying their locations in Ohio was included for Dr. Acton.
Dr. Acton, who was appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in February 2019, stepped down from the director position on June 11. She agreed serve as chief medical advisor under the governor.
The card was organized by The Juggernaut Project, an organization that uses grassroots campaigning and digital advertising to express messages to elected officials.
