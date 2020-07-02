Slightly less humid into the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The very humid air over the area is beginning to move to the southwest and the humidity is slowly dropping. As a result Thursday will be warm but not as humid.
Thursday through Monday the very humid conditions will ease just a bit but return Tuesday. So while we are looking for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s, with moderate humidity it will not feel oppressive.
By this afternoon the humidity will drop a bit and with the less humid air comes a dry afternoon and evening.
In fact, we look dry all the way through the holiday weekend. Rain chances return to start the upcoming week.
