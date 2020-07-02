3-year-old receives toy jeep donation after hers was stolen

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A little girl got a surprise donation after her toy Jeep was stolen.
On Friday, Presley, 3, had her Barbie Jeep stolen in Hamilton, according to her parents.
Neighbors said they saw a group of teenagers taking it.
After seeing a post on social media, a 9-year-old girl named Marissa, who did not know Presley, decided to donate her own Barbie Jeep to Presley.
They met at a home and made the exchange.
Presley’s mother said Presley and her brother are both very happy about it and have already taken it for a test drive.
Right now, Presley’s parents say the stolen Jeep is still missing.
