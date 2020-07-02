UC police officer convicted of OVI quits amid termination recommendation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A University of Cincinnati police officer recently convicted of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol has left the force after he was notified he was recommended to be fired, according to campus records released Thursday.
Andrew Mueller, 29, resigned effective May 13, about two months after a Butler County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail with 177 of those suspended. In lieu of going to jail for three days, he was required to attend an alcohol prevention program within 90 days.
He also was ordered to pay $185 in court fines and has a year driving suspension with privileges.
Mueller’s arrest was the third time in seven months he came under investigation for incidents reported while he was accused of drinking alcohol, according to his employment records.
“I am grateful for the experiences I have gained in my 5+ years of service at UCPD,” Mueller wrote in his resignation letter to UC Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police James Whalen. “I wish you and the entire department my best.”
Mueller went on medical leave from his job at UC Police on Feb. 4.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested him at the crash scene on Ohio 747 in Liberty Township at 11:57 p.m. Jan. 26, records show.
He was not involved in the crash.
Troopers wrote in a criminal complaint that Mueller was driving a black, four-door 2004 Honda when he failed to yield to a police officer on Ohio 747 near Kyles Station Road, almost causing another crash. He stopped before striking a stopped OSP vehicle.
He “displayed numerous signs of intoxication. The defendant’s speech was very slurred, he could not maintain his balance and his eyes were very bloodshot. There was also a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath," the complaint states.
He refused tests to measure his level of intoxication, the record states.
Just 10 days before Mueller’s OVI arrest, UCPD gave him a written reprimand, on Jan. 16, for “Unbecoming Conduct" related to a Dec. 12, 2019, domestic disturbance incident report, also in Liberty Township, his personnel file shows.
That came six months after UCPD suspended Mueller without pay for five days when an internal investigation determined he was drinking alcohol and possessed a gun at a Montgomery bar on June 20, 2019, violating state law - possession of a firearm in beer liquor permit premises, according to his employment documents.
Mueller also was removed from a special assignment in Community Engagement and ordered back to the patrol bureau.
He was not criminally charged in either case.
Mueller began working at UCPD in February 2015 and quickly established himself as a valuable member of the campus police department, particularly when it came to community relations, his personnel records show.
He has numerous letters of recognition and was one of several UC officers honored in an award ceremony in 2018 after they saved the life of a construction worker in medical distress on the main campus.
Mueller could not be immediately reached Thursday. We left a message for comment with his attorney.
We also are seeking comment from a UC spokeswoman and will update this story once we hear back.
