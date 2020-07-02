Gov. Mike DeWine announces school COVID-19 guidelines, face covering policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Gov. Mike DeWine will giving an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday five guidelines for schools to follow in regarding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Anyone who shows COVID-19 symptoms must stay at home.
- Schools must provide soap for students and faculty to wash hands
- Schools must be clean and sanitized
- Social distancing
- Schools must have a face covering policy. Students in third grade and up should wear face masks
The Ohio Department of Health reports as of Thursday, that there are 52,845 total positive cases and 2,876 deaths.
Health officials say 7,911 are hospitalized. Of the ones hospitalized, 2,008 are in the ICUs.
Within the last 21 days, 633 people in the state tested positive for the virus.
In Hamilton County, the number of COVID-positive patients is at 5,224 and the total number of deaths is at 298.
Last week, DeWine said the state is seeing a big increase in positive coronavirus cases.
The average age of people infected in March was 51. So far in June, that number has decreased to 46.
There has also been a shift in younger people driving an increase in cases, DeWine said.
“We have increased testing, but we do not believe this increase in cases is completely due to testing,” he said.
DeWine said if the spread of the virus remained at a low level, more testing should show a lower positivity.
“Instead, the creeping up of our positivity rate even as we are doing more testing means that we are likely picking up signs of broader community spread,” he said.
The number of hospital occupied hospital beds with COVID-19 patients peaked in late April and early May, but DeWine says at about 1,000 and reached a low of 513 on June 20th.
“Just last week though, we had about 500 to 550 total COVID-19 patients occupying beds in Ohio hospitals. This week, we are now at around 650. Thankfully, ICU/ventilator utilization is still holding steady, but we are seeing increases in some areas of the state,” he said.
DeWine said there are many more COVID-19 pop-up testing locations coming to the state. You can also find a list of testing and community health centers statewide here.
