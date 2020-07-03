Cincinnati Reds begin summer training as 2 players test positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds are holding their first full team workout on Friday after the team announced two players tested positive for the coronavirus.
The two players actually tested positive for the virus prior to reporting to Cincinnati for workouts, FOX19 NOW Sports Jeremy Rauch reported.
Reds Manager David Bell told FOX19 NOW he thinks the team has been very prepared for this.
“I really believe that we’ve won the quarantine as far as being prepared and the respect for what people were going through and taking that all into consideration,” Bell said.
The next step, according to Bell, will be to go through the protocols with the team and ensure everyone is on the same page.
The team said they will start their day with a Zoom call before heading to Great American Ball Park.
“Once we get here, it will look somewhat normal. We’ll have to keep guys staggered, but we have enough room to move different groups around; keep the groups small. We’re going to try to use the whole building. There’s quite a bit of space here at Great American Ball Park,” Bell said.
Procedures:
- Multiple daily temperature checks
- Any person with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be sent home and go into quarantine until tested
- Players and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 every other day
- All other covered individuals will be tested multiple times per week
The season will be 60 games in length starting on July 23 or 24.
