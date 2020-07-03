Coney Island to light up the night sky with drive-in fireworks show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You can celebrate the Fourth of July at the Reds, White and Blue drive-in fireworks show Friday at Coney Island.
Guests will watch the fireworks light up the night sky without having to leave their vehicles.
Tickets were free, but there was only a limited number available. All the tickets are now gone.
There are no gate sales and no entrance without a ticket.
Gates to Coney Island’s West Parking Lot will open at 8:30 p.m. with the show starting at 10 p.m.
Cincinnati police say there will be no early entry or camping out on Kellogg Avenue.
In addition, Kellogg Avenue will be closed prior to and during the fireworks, and there will be no parking on Kellogg, Sutton Road, and I-275.
The show is expected to be full and officials said parking will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The park says guests and staff will adhere to current CDC and state/local guidelines regarding social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Also on Friday, it will reopen its Twister water slides, Typhoon Tower Splashground and Storybook Paddleboats beginning at 10 a.m.
