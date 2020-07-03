Firm hired to perform comprehensive review of LMPD

“One concern I would have in any of it would be if we are going to do a top-down look at the police department, I would want to make sure we start at the top and work our way down,” Kramer said. “I’m convinced the police officers on the street, the men and women who are out there doing their job everyday, I think they do good work. Now there are in every profession, folks that don’t handle their jobs as well as they should and there needs to be accountability. Someone has to hold them accountable, there has to be a boss somewhere. But if I was going to point to a problem in the police department, I would say it’s in that management and above.”