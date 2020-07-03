Heat Wave Day 1 in the Bag, The next 15 Days About the Same

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The official high temperature Friday, measured at CVG was 92°. It was the hottest day of the year so far, but with only moderate humidity the heat index was just a degree or two warmer than the observed temperature. That holds true for today and tomorrow. As the humidity increases the afternoon heat index values will reach the upper 90s Monday and with the forecast heat index reaching 100° Tuesday and at even more stressful levels Tuesday through Friday, many individuals will need to take it easy. The heat will likely continue into the middle of the month and through that time rain will be at best spotty and inadequate to fill the needs of your garden and lawn.
Through the 4th of July weekend it will be hot with high temperatures in the 90s and the heat index just a bit hotter. The heat index Monday will be in the upper 90s, then Tuesday afternoon it will be downright tropical with high humidity and a heat index around 100°. A couple modes say the heat index could be in the 102° to 105° range by Wednesday through Friday.
Weather models that forecast two weeks ahead are saying that it will be hot and at times humid with high temps each day close to 90° through the middle of July. There is a chance of a bit of relief around July 12th. We will watch a small system diving southeastward out of western Canada that could bring rain and slightly cooler conditions.
Into the middle of July look for mostly dry, hot and humid weather with the only rains being isolated to scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms. In the majority of locations not enough to keep up with the demand your lawn and garden plants will need.
