Heat Wave Day 1 in the Bag, The next 15 Days About the Same

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The official high temperature Friday, measured at CVG was 92°. It was the hottest day of the year so far, but with only moderate humidity the heat index was just a degree or two warmer than the observed temperature. That holds true for today and tomorrow. As the humidity increases the afternoon heat index values will reach the upper 90s Monday and with the forecast heat index reaching 100° Tuesday and at even more stressful levels Tuesday through Friday, many individuals will need to take it easy. The heat will likely continue into the middle of the month and through that time rain will be at best spotty and inadequate to fill the needs of your garden and lawn.