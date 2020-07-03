It’s A Heat Wave

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This afternoon, daytime highs are going to reach the mid 90s under sunny skies.
Through the 4th of July weekend it will be hot with high temperatures in the 90s and the heat index just a bit hotter. The heat index Monday will be in the upper 90s.
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. That day, it will be downright tropical with high humidity and the heat index around 100°. Those conditions will be fairly common for the rest of the week.
Weather models that forecast two weeks ahead are saying that it will be hot and at times humid with high temps each day close to 90° through the middle of July.
