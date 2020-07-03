Public Library of Cincinnati, Hamilton Co. temporarily pausing in-person service due to surge in COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County are pausing in-person services in their buildings beginning Monday, July 6 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
All of the 28 open locations will continue to provide curbside or drive-thru service, they will continue to open nine more locations to provide these services throughout July.
“The health and safety of customers and staff is our first priority, the library said, “This temporary change is a proactive decision to help limit the spread of the virus. We will monitor news and information from health officials daily so we can bring back in-person service as soon as the situation improves and the key alert indicators start trending downward.”
Curbside Service
- Curbside: Avondale, Blue Ash, Clifton, College Hill, Delhi, Forest Park, Green Township, Hyde Park, Loveland, Madisonville, Mariemont, Monfort Heights, North Central, Oakley, Pleasant Ridge, St. Bernard, Sharonville, Symmes, Walnut Hills, Westwood, West End and Wyoming
- Beginning July 6th these branches will open curbside service: Madeira, Mt. Washington
- Beginning July 13 these branches will open for curbside service: Bond Hill, Cheviot, Corryville, Deer Park, Green Hills, Miami Township, Northside, Norwood
Drive-Thru Service
- Drive-thrus are at these locations: Anderson, Covedale, Groesbeck, Harrison, Reading, and the Downtown Main Library
