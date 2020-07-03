7th Metro bus operator tests positive for COVID-19, riders asked to self-monitor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Metro reported Friday a sixth and seventh bus operator have tested positive for COVID-19.
One operator did not have any contact with the public, the transit agency reports.
The other provided service on Route 11 Madisonville-Erie Ave. on June 29 4:25 a.m.-12:57 p.m.
Metro says it has conducted contact tracing and notified other employees who may have come into contact with the operator.
Riders who rote the Route 11 during that window are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.
Additionally, on June 30 Metro announced a bus operator had tested positive, and riders were asked to self-monitor who had ridden route 24 Anderson-Uptown on June 23-24 8:43 a.m.-3:44 p.m.
City Council’s mask ordinance passed Friday will require riders to wear masks on all transit vehicles in the city, including buses. The ordinance takes effect July 9.
Metro’s precautions against the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the agency, include:
- Conducting rigorous daily cleaning of all buses;
- Applying a chlorinated, sanitizing disinfectant that kills the coronavirus to all buses and surfaces inside buses and facilities, including poles, stanchions and seats and facilities, including Government Square;
- Using an electrostatic sprayer which promotes surface adhesion of the disinfectant;
- Installed plexi-glass barriers on-board all buses as an added layer of protection between customers and operators at the fare box.
