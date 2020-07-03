Tri-State woman coping after witnessing shooting death of brother

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Tri-State woman is trying to make sense of the recent murder of her brother, which she says she witnessed first-hand.
Jarron Slayback, 31, was from Ross Township but died by the hand of a friend in Wolfe County, Kentucky, according to sister Megan Slayback.
Megan says a group had rented a cabin for a “get away.” She and her children accompanied Jarron as well as 31-year-old Troy Dunkelberger and his children, among others.
Authorities say Dunkelberger and Jarron got into an argument. Megan explains her children and Dunkelberger’s children were in the cabin when it happened.
“The next thing I know, he just lifted the gun and shot him and didn’t stop,” Megan said. “And then I’m trying to get back out to my brother, and at that point I didn’t know where the shooter was.”
FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Lexington, WKYT reports Dunkelberger told police Jarron threatened to cut him with a knife and was searching for something in his pockets.
Jarron’s mother, Angela Stewart says she was in Florida when she found out, after which she and her husband immediately headed to Kentucky.
“You can never prepare yourself for that phone call,” she said. “It was literally devastating. In shock.”
Megan says she still doesn’t understand why Dunkelberger shot her brother.
“I can’t imagine what was going through his head in that moment it happened, because I can’t even process it myself, and I watched it happen, and I can’t...”
Megan and Angela beam with stories about Jarron, saying people loved his big personality.
“You think about something funny that he did, and we start laughing, and we think he’s not here to do that, and for his life to be taken away so soon, so suddenly, and so senselessly,” Stewart said.
“I still call his phone and text him,” Megan said.
Stewart finished the thought: “Just to hear his voice.”
Kahoots Sports Pub in White Oak is accepting donations for Jarron’s family to pay for funeral expenses and travel fees. The bar is also hosting a benefit for the family on July 18.
Meanwhile, Jarron’s family says they want to see the death penalty for Dunkelberger.
