Be respectful: fireworks may trigger PTSD in veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While many have started celebrating the 4th of July weekend by shooting off fireworks early, it’s important to note that the flashes and loud noises could be upsetting for veterans.
Jeremy Harrell, founder of Veterans Club Inc. in Louisville spoke with WAVE 3 News reminding those setting off fireworks can sometimes trigger post-traumatic stress disorder for combat veterans who have returned home.
“That affects about 20 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who have deployed and come home, and also about 15 to 30 percent of Vietnam veterans who went to Vietnam and came home,” Harrell said.
The sounds and displays of fireworks can often recall memories for those in combat, many of which can be unpleasant.
“It recreates that anxiety that they had while serving in a combat zone, and oftentimes its hard for them to let that go, to come back down from that in a healthy manner,” Harrell said. “Oftentimes it triggers our brain in a way that we don’t recognize that right away, so then it’s up to the families to help us sort through that."
Harrell, a US Army Combat Veteran himself, said that they want Americans to be able to celebrate Independence Day, but to be mindful when setting off fireworks on days before and following the 4th of July.
“We want them to use the freedom that we fought for, that we’re willing to die for in a way that they want to celebrate that occasion,” Harrell said. “And I encourage veterans as well to kind of step outside their comfort zone, and I don’t want to minimize the struggle with that because I for one have experienced that myself.”
Harrell says whether veterans want someone to help guide them through the situation or to work towards getting through the PTSD, the Veterans Club is offering solutions and resources for veterans who need them.
“We’ve developed a mental health response team of our own,” Harrell said. “It’s a group of licensed clinicians who are also combat veterans who are willing to work with us to be on call for veterans who are struggling.”
The Veterans Club initially created the response team as a response to COVID-19, but plans on continuing the service for the foreseeable future.
Harrell says that the team will be on call for anyone who may be struggling throughout the weekend, and urges veterans and their families to use the resources on their webpage for any additional guidance and support.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.