Director of Culinary at Hard Rock Cincinnati creates a Bourbon and Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce

July 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated July 4 at 11:01 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Director of Culinary at Hard Rock Cincinnati, Jeff Brawn, creates a delicious “Bourbon and Brown Sugar” barbecue sauce perfect for any barbecue item this holiday weekend.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces yellow onion 
  • 1 ounce garlic
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • 2 tablespoons cumin 
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder 
  • 2 teaspoons ground mustard 
  • 4 ounces apple cider vinegar 
  • 4 ounces bourbon 
  • 4 ounces water 
  • 12 ounces ketchup 
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar (packed)
  • 2 ounces molasses 
  • kosher salt to taste

Directions:

Start with A medium sauce pan over medium high heat.

  • Sweat the onions and garlic in oil. 
  • Add the dried seasonings and cook for 30 seconds until aromatic. 
  • Deglaze with the cider vinegar, bourbon and apple cider. 
  • Whisk to incorporate the seasoning. 
  • Add the ketchup, brown sugar and molasses. 
  • Bring to a simmer and allow to cook very low heat for one hour. 
  • Check and stir frequently to ensure no sticking and burning. 
  • Remove from the heat and chill. 
  • Adjust seasoning with kosher salt once chilled. 
  • Serve with your favorite barbecue items: ribs, wings, crispy tenders, etc.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati's bourbon and brown sugar barbecue on a juicy burger.
