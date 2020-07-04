Director of Culinary at Hard Rock Cincinnati creates a Bourbon and Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Director of Culinary at Hard Rock Cincinnati, Jeff Brawn, creates a delicious “Bourbon and Brown Sugar” barbecue sauce perfect for any barbecue item this holiday weekend.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces yellow onion
- 1 ounce garlic
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground mustard
- 4 ounces apple cider vinegar
- 4 ounces bourbon
- 4 ounces water
- 12 ounces ketchup
- 1 cup dark brown sugar (packed)
- 2 ounces molasses
- kosher salt to taste
Directions:
Start with A medium sauce pan over medium high heat.
- Sweat the onions and garlic in oil.
- Add the dried seasonings and cook for 30 seconds until aromatic.
- Deglaze with the cider vinegar, bourbon and apple cider.
- Whisk to incorporate the seasoning.
- Add the ketchup, brown sugar and molasses.
- Bring to a simmer and allow to cook very low heat for one hour.
- Check and stir frequently to ensure no sticking and burning.
- Remove from the heat and chill.
- Adjust seasoning with kosher salt once chilled.
- Serve with your favorite barbecue items: ribs, wings, crispy tenders, etc.
