Great Parks of Hamilton County offering virtual camps

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Are you looking for something educational to do with the kids this month? Great Parks of Hamilton county is offering virtual camps that bring the parks to your home.
“We do daily, one hour Zoom meetings online so we can interact with the kids and do a beginning lesson and help them make friends with each other and then there is about two or three hours of at home activities that they would be doing,” Lisa Salehpour said.
After that, they get to come together in a online classroom setting with the other kids who are participating and share their findings.
“The first thing we have coming up is July 13. And it’s twisted nature and it’s all about the gooey, the gross or strange things that you might find in nature. July 20 that week we have sort of an urban exploration so even if you live in a suburban area, you’re going to learn all about survival, nature preparedness and going out on some treks to practice those things. The last one in July is July 27 and it’s called Animal Mayhem that’s learning about the crazy, somewhat chaotic creatures or behaviors that animals have that make nature just a little more wild then you thought it was,” Salehpour said.
Camps start at 9:30 a.m. and are for ages 5 to 12
Be sure to register online at least 3 days before the camp starts.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.