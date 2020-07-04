Great Parks of Hamilton County offering virtual camps

“The first thing we have coming up is July 13. And it’s twisted nature and it’s all about the gooey, the gross or strange things that you might find in nature. July 20 that week we have sort of an urban exploration so even if you live in a suburban area, you’re going to learn all about survival, nature preparedness and going out on some treks to practice those things. The last one in July is July 27 and it’s called Animal Mayhem that’s learning about the crazy, somewhat chaotic creatures or behaviors that animals have that make nature just a little more wild then you thought it was,” Salehpour said.