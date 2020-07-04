Heat and humidity to continue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -High pressure will lead to warm and mainly dry conditions for Sunday and for the start of the upcoming week.
With no real weather systems to talk about, the air mass will continue to be hot and humid with high temps in the low 90′s.
Heat indices from Tuesday into the end of the week will have the atmosphere “feeling” like anywhere from 100 degrees to 105 degrees.
Pop-up rain and thunder chances reappear in the forecast from Monday into the upcoming weekend, but keep the garden hose handy because no widespread organized rain is expected.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.