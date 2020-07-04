CINCINNATI (FOX19) -D.I.Y. creator, Allison Schulte, explains how to make “Red, White, and Blue” ice cream sandwiches just in time for the Fourth of July.
Ingredients:
- 1 quart vanilla ice cream
- 2 dozen m&m cookies, store bought or homemade (I used the Nestle toll house chocolate chip cookie recipe here: (https://www.verybestbaking.com/recipes/18476/original-nestle-toll-house-chocolate-chip-cookies/)
- red and blue colored sugar
Directions:
- Put cookies into the freezer for 5 minutes. This stiffens them up for sandwich assembly.
- Grab the cookies, ice cream, and colored sugar. Pour the color sugar into a bowl. The colors can be put together or separately in different bowls.
- Place the first cookie bottom facing up. Make a large scoop of ice cream and place it on the cookie. Take another cookie with the top up and smoosh the ice cream until it reaches the edge of the cookie. Repeat until there are no more cookies.
- Roll each ice cream edge in the colored sugar. Once all the cookies have sugar, put the sandwiches back into the freezer for 5 minutes to reharden. Serve and eat immediately.
