KY man arrested after admitting to sodomizing a child, Boone County Sheriff says
Vicente Velazquez, 20, is charged with one count of sodomy with a child. (Source: Boone County Sheriff's Office)
July 4, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 2:10 PM

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -A man was arrested after he says he sodomized a child, Boone County Sheriff Office said.

Deputies say, Vicente J. Velazquez, 20, was found Wednesday with a child on his lap by a family member.

After the child’s mother confronted him, Velazquez then admitted to another family member that he had sodomized that child but said he stopped because it was a “bad idea,” deputies said.

Deputies say Velazquez faces one count of sodomy.

Velazquez is held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond, deputies said.

