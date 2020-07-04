Morgan Township Fire Chief says sparklers are not recommended for children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Morgan Township Fire Chief says he does not recommend for children to be holding sparklers this Fourth of July.
“The other thing that we see is kids that will wave them up around their faces, and then fragments of the sparkler goes into the eyes, creating significant eye injuries to children,” Morgan Township Fire Department Chief Jeff Galloway said. “So, we just do not recommend them at all. They’re just not a safe way to celebrate a holiday.”
If a child gets severely burned, Chief Galloway advises to cover the burn right away and cool the area down.
“Also, if it’s an eye injury, just try to keep the eyes, both eyes closed, so they don’t fight, the good eye doesn’t fight the other one,” Chief Galloway said. “Then either get the child to an emergency room or dial 911.”
Sparklers can burn at about 2,000 degrees and get hot enough to ignite clothing very quickly. It is common for first responders to see.
The National Fire Protection Association says children account for 25% of emergency room visits related to firework injuries.
