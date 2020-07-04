Police pursuit ends in crash in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Authorities say a police pursuit ended in a crash in Covington Saturday night.
Covington police said the suspect turned right off of Crescent Avenue onto West 3rd Street while speeding from police trying to evade them.
The suspect then spun his car out and nearly flipped it, causing the car windows to shatter and air bags to deploy, according to police.
No other cars were hit during the pursuit.
The suspect was taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.
Police have not yet identified the suspect or said why they were attempting to evade them.
