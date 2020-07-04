Protesters calls for equality on Fourth of July

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 100 protesters took the Fourth of July to advocate for equality.
The protesters filled up much of the area in front of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
The organizer of the protest said they picked the Fourth of July for a reason.
Thee protest remained peaceful the entire time and one protester walked around handing out masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Members of the National Lawyers Guild said they were there as observers, in case police tried to infringe on the First Amendment rights of protesters.
Natalie Brown said her goal for the protest is a continuation of what happened in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
“We want to make sure that it’s not just a moment - it’s a movement,” she said.
Cynthia said she helped organize the protest with a purpose.
“The signing of the Deceleration of Independence is a document whose promises have never been upheld and we are here in mourning of the country that we’ve never been able to celebrate,” she said.
Cynthia said she’ll know change happened when everyone has their fair share.
“When this country confronts it’s own arrogance and makes room for Indigenous and Black people and people of all colors to take positions of leadership to have their fair share of their seats at the table,” she said.
“We really wan’t people to have equality and freedom and not be fearful for their lives and that’s for everybody,” Brown said.
The protest at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center was not just advocating for equality for black people, but also for members of the LGBTQ community and the native american community as well.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.